B. Riley Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $40.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $30.50 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

