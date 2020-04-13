Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 297,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.