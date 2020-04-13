B. Riley Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $22.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $644.49 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

