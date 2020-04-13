B. Riley Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $22.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Shares of ACLS stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $644.49 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24.
In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.