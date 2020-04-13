Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $68.38 on Monday. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 729.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,141 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

