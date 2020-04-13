Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

