Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) PT Lowered to $11.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Linda Koa purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $251,575.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

