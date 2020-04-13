Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.
Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.93. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.
In related news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 over the last quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 1,068,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 452,574 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
