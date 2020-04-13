Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.93. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 1,068,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 452,574 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

