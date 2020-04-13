Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

SWKS opened at $89.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

