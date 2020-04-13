Iradimed (IRMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Iradimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Iradimed was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Iradimed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

3/26/2020 – Iradimed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

3/24/2020 – Iradimed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

3/3/2020 – Iradimed was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Iradimed was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Iradimed was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Iradimed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Iradimed stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $238.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 10.06. Iradimed Corp has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,940 shares in the company, valued at $343,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,390. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

