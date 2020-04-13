Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $652.274-652.274 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.7 million.

MTD stock opened at $727.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $689.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.26. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.44.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

