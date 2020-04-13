Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.40 million.Belden also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.64-0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

NYSE:BDC opened at $37.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

