Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $14.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

