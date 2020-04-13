Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.