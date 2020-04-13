Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years.

NUW opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

