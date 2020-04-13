Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.15.

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

