Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

NRK stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

