Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund alerts:

Shares of NMZ opened at $12.47 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.