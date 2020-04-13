NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NMS opened at $13.03 on Monday. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

