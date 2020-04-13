Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Dividend History for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

