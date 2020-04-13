Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

