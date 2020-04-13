Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

NIQ opened at $13.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

