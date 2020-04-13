Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NID stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

