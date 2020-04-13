NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NHA)

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NHA opened at $9.48 on Monday. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

