Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NEV opened at $13.46 on Monday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?

Dividend History for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report