Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEV opened at $13.46 on Monday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.