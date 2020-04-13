Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NEA opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

