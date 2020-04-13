Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apr 13th, 2020

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NBB opened at $19.76 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Dividend History for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

