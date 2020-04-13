Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Dividend History for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)

