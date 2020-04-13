Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

MUS stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

