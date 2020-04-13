Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $8.00 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

