Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JMLP)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years.

JMLP opened at $1.05 on Monday. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

