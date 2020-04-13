Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

