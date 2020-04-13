Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JGH opened at $12.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

