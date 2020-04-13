Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $6.23 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.