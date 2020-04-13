Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.00 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

