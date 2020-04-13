Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JHB)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JHB opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

About Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Dividend History for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report