BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

MHD opened at $15.29 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

