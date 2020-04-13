MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Dividend History for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

