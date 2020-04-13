BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MNE stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Dividend History for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report