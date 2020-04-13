Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Dividend History for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report