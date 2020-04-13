Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.