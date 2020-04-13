Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JLS opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $23.65.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

