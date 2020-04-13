MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Dividend History for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

