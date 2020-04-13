MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

