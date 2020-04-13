Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCA)

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $13.47 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

