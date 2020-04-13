RealTract Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,394.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. RealTract has a market cap of $715,125.88 and approximately $48,394.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RealTract has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.