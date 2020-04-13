Lambda (LAMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.63 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $42.63 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,518,220 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

