ANON (ANON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,272.71

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ANON has a market capitalization of $44,272.71 and $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

