Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $79.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 417.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00007048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader and TradeOgre. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $79.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 218.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00526823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00144711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00078647 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002516 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Nanex, TOPBTC, Exrates, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

