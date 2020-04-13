Ink Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,372.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene and COSS. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $137,774.74 and $1,372.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, CoinBene, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

