GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, BigONE and Bit-Z. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $25.97 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Huobi, DragonEX, Bit-Z, QBTC, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

