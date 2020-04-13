Terracoin Market Cap Tops $859,163.15 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $859,163.15 and approximately $798.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.11 or 0.03280678 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00752128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

